Indians come up short in rematch with Pewamo-Westphalia

WESTPHALIA—History repeated itself at the Pewamo-Westphalia football field on Saturday, Nov. 5.

That was bad news for Saugatuck.

For the second straight year, Pewamo-Westphalia knocked off Saugatuck in the Division 7 state district championship game.

“We gave them a run, but that’s a darn good football team,” said Saugatuck football coach Bill Dunn of the Pirates, who earned the 25-19 win.

Pewamo-Westphalia also ended the Indians’ season three seasons ago, with that game an opening-round playoff affair.

Despite the result, Dunn couldn’t say enough about his team, which ended regular-season play at 9-0 and went 10-1 for the year.

“I’m proud of these kids,” he said. “I couldn’t ask for any more than they gave me.”

A second-quarter injury—a broken pinky figure on his throwing hand—to Saugatuck’s all-everything quarterback/defensive back/kicker Blake Dunn slowed down the Indians’ potent offense

“Being a senior, this loss hurts more than last year,” Blake Dunn said.

Blake Dunn’s injury came midway through the second quarter when his pinky got caught in a P-W player’s facemask while making a tackle.

Blake Dunn, who connected on two of his three passing attempts for 24 yards, ended up rushing for 61 yards to go with his 13-yard, over-the-shoulder touchdown reception on a pass from junior quarterback Jackson Shriver.

“I thought Jackson did a nice job being put in the situation he was,” Bill Dunn said.

The undefeated Pirates scored first to take an early 6-0 lead, but Saugatuck wasn’t going to go away without a fight.

With Blake Dunn not 100 percent, someone had to pick up the slack for the Indians. That person turned out to be senior Cole Hartman, whose 53-yard scamper in the second quarter set up his own 2-yard touchdown run.

The hundreds of Saugatuck fans on hand cheered wildly when Blake Dunn’s extra point sailed through the middle of the goal post to give the Indians their first lead at 7-6.

Hartman finished the game with a team-leading 129 yards on 14 carries.

“They were keying heavily on Blake so the coaches decided to mix it up a little more,” said Hartman.

Even though the Indians were down by six points with 45 seconds left in the game and faced with a fourth-and-14 situation on their own 46-yard line, hope remained. Shriver unloaded a long pass in the direction of Blake Dunn.

But it wasn’t to be.

“It was a good pass,” said Blake Dunn. “I thought I had two P-W defenders beat, but their safety (Logan Hengesbach) raced over at the last second to make an incredible interception.”

