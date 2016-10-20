Indian girls win 10th straight league title

A decade of dominance.

That pretty much describes the performance of the Saugatuck girls’ cross country team in conference action the past 10 years.

The Indians claimed their 10th straight Southwestern Athletic Conference championship at the Gilmore Car Museum on Tuesday, Oct. 11, thanks to a 32-point showing at the league meet.

Hackett Catholic Central was runner-up with 59 points, followed by Delton (79), Bangor (126) and Lawton (147).

The Saugatuck boys also claimed the conference championship with a near-perfect 17-point performance, giving them five consecutive titles.

Sophomore Thea Johnson, who has been primarily the second runner for the Saugatuck girls this season, took the lead at the league meet. Johnson crossed the finish line with a time of 19:40, which put her second behind winner Mary Ankenbauer of Hackett and her time of 19:09.

Junior Paisley Sipes, who typically leads the Indians’ charge, finished one spot behind Johnson with a time of 20:11.

Sophomore Lily Francis was seventh at 20:40, sophomore Natalie Martinson was ninth at 20:45 and freshman Jillian Vera was 11th at 20:50 to round out the scoring runners for Saugatuck.

Three other Indians joined that group in the top 20, with sophomore Megan Jenkins placing 16th at 21:05; sophomore Ceci Stickel was 18th at 21:11 and senior Rudy Joon was 20th at 21:14.

Fennville freshman Julia Mendoza was 28th at 21:52.

In the boys’ race, Saugatuck had little trouble in earning the title, as runner-up Bangor was 87 points behind with 104 points. Delton was third with 139 points, Watervliet was fourth at 156 and Constantine was fifth at 176.

Indians occupied the first four spots, led by sophomore Corey Gorgas with a winning time of 15:57. The senior trio of Zach Pettinga (16:26), Orlando Carrion (16:36) and Nick Butch (16:39) finished second through fourth, respectively.

Bangor’s Justin Smith was fifth at 16:41 and Watervliet’s Jobe Kerr was sixth at 16:59, but Saugatuck owned the next six spots.

Junior Keegan Seifert was seventh at 17:04, senior Evan Hotary was eighth at 17:11, senior Sam Putzke was ninth at 17:21, senior Jacob VanderRoest was 10th at 17:27, senior Nick Heelan was 11th at 17:40 and senior Eldon Garvelink was 12th at 17:47.

Junior Corbin Blink (15th at 17:54), senior Josh Schutzenhofer (21st at 18:07) and sophomore Ringo Joon (27th at 18:29) also ran well for Saugatuck.

