Hopkins celebrates ‘Pink Out’ match by beating Kelloggsville

Hopkins’ final regular-season home volleyball match was very emotional.

Not only was it the final home contest for seniors Hannah Van De Roovaart and Lexi Merren, but it was also the second annual “Pink-Out Volley for a Cure” match.

“It’s kind of bittersweet,” said Van De Roovaart.

Van De Roovaart collected 29 assists, three aces and five digs in Hopkins 3-0 OK Silver Conference win over Kelloggsville during the Thursday, Oct. 20, match.

“It’s a lot of fun when you play well and win,” said Van De Roovaart, who will play volleyball at Cedarville in Ohio next winter.

Cedarville, a Division II school, will take on both Grand Valley State University and Ferris State University during the 2017-18 season.

“I’m really looking forward to playing Grand Valley and Ferris, Van De Roovaart said.

Merren admitted to having tears in her eyes after being introduced to Viking fans for the final time.

“This team was so close, so much like a family,” said Merren.

Merren finished with 15 kills, 14 digs and three aces in the Vikings 25-7, 25-10 and 25-17 sweep.

Hopkins’ sophomore Macy Arndt registered six kills. Junior Meghan Schulz followed with five kills. Recording three aces was junior Hailey Shank. Shank also chipped in with four digs.

“Everyone got to play a lot and contributed on this special night where 100 percent of the proceeds will be donated to Wings of Hope Hospice,” said Hopkins coach Terrie Wisser, who lost her father to cancer several years ago.

With both teams wearing pink and much of the crowd doing likewise, the Vikings had the audience on the edge of their seat from the outset.

“We touched a lot of lives tonight, but I told the girls this wasn’t a fashion statement,” Wisser said.

