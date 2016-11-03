Hawkeyes succumb to Edwardsburg

Not even a season-ending 30-8 loss to Edwardsburg in a Division 4 district semifinal on Friday, Oct. 28, could put a damper on the way members of the Hamilton football team felt about the season.

“We’ll never forget this season,” said Hamilton senior quarterback Keaton Mudd.

The Hawkeyes went from a team that went 1-8 a year ago that made the playoffs and ended the year with a record of 6-4

“I’m going to miss those guys,” Hamilton coach Chris Myers said of his 21 seniors. “I love these guys. I’m very proud of all of the guys. They gave me everything they had.”

Benjamin Deters, a senior lineman who started his first game of the season, couldn’t have been more proud of his teammates and playing for Myers.

“Coach Myers did something this season that not too many people probably thought we could,” Deters said of guiding the team into the playoffs.

Hamilton senior linebackers Chris DeJonge and Tyler Geurink agreed that Myers deserved the bulk of the credit for the team’s quick turnaround.

“Coach was the difference,” DeJonge said.

“He got us to believe in ourselves,” Geurink added.

Kaleb Essink, a sophomore brought up to the varsity for the playoffs, was thrilled to bump heads in practice with the likes of junior Brandon VandeVusse, senior Teghan McMahon and the Eding brothers, seniors Brady and Tyler.

“I learned a lot in just a short time, especially how much faster the game is played (at the varsity level),” said Essink, whose team did not win a game as freshman. “To go 5-4 (at the JV level) this year tells you something about this coaching staff.”

Despite the final score, Myers felt his team put up a good fight.

“It didn’t feel like a 30-8 game,” he said. “We had our chances but just had too many penalties. I also felt we left some points on the field.”

