Hawkeyes fall to Zeeland West for second straight loss

The faithful followers of Hamilton’s football team will have to wait at least one more game to find out if the Hawkeyes will record their sixth win of the season to secure an automatic bid to the state playoffs.

The Hawkeyes dropped their second straight decision following five straight wins to open the season, falling 42-24 to OK Green rival Zeeland West on Friday, Oct. 7.

The 2015 Division 4 state champion Dux took advantage of three Hamilton turnovers to hand the Hawkeyes the setback.

“You can’t turn the ball over and have crucial penalties and expect to win,” said Hamilton coach Chris Myers.

It didn’t help matters any that, except for two plays, Hamilton’s top running threat Trenton Lane was relegated to the bench because of an ankle injury he suffered against Byron Center the previous week.

“(Not having) Trenton didn’t help,” Myers said.

Veteran Zeeland West coach John Shillito was delighted with his team’s fifth win in seven outings.

“We had a great week of practice,” Shillito said. “This was probably our best overall game of the season.”

Hamilton started like a house on fire, marching 80 yards on only five plays to grab a 6-0 lead less than two minutes into the game after John Dekkinga, who replaced Lane in the Hawkeyes starting backfield, plowed his way six yards into the Dux end zone.

But Zeeland West quickly answered and took the lead for good on a touchdown and 2-point conversion at 8-6.

However, the turning point in the game, according to Myers, came just moments before the Dux scored for the second time. That’s when Hamilton quarterback Keaton Mudd’s perfectly thrown 47-yard scoring toss to a wide open Camden Blood was nullified because of a penalty.

“It was an interesting call,” Myers said.

