Hawkeyes beat Holland, improve to 5-0

“Bring it on.”

Those were the words spoken by Hamilton senior linebacker Nolan DeJonge after the Hawkeyes stayed undefeated with their 42-26 OK Green Conference win on Friday, Sept. 23 over Holland at Ray and Sue Smith Stadium.

The victory was the fifth straight for Hamilton—ranked 10th in Division 5—and set up a home clash with fellow unbeaten Byron Center on Friday, Sept. 29.

“It will be another challenge against a very good football team,” said Hamilton coach Chris Myers, whose team is only one win away from automatically qualifying for the state playoffs. “The only game on our mind is the next game.”

The Hawkeyes have responded to every challenge they’ve faced so far in recording their first five-game winning streak in seven years.

“It’s all about belief,” said DeJonge, who along with classmate Seth Buresh (16) combined for 29 tackles.

The Hawkeyes started fast jumping out to a 21-0 lead.

“We got out of the gate quick, which is always important,” Myers said.

Kyle Brinkhuis scored Hamilton’s first touchdown with 8:40 to play in the opening quarter on an 11-yard run. Keaton Mudd tossed a 24-yard scoring strike to Teghan McMahon and Trenton Lane dashed 92 yards for six points to give Hamilton its three-touchdown lead.

Mudd followed his blockers for a 2-yard TD run as Hamilton led at the intermission, 28-7.

Another long touchdown jaunt by Lane, this time for 58 yards, and 19-yard TD scamper by Mudd closed out the scoring for the Hawkeyes.

