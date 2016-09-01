Hamilton upends Middleville in Myers’ return to sidelines

Happy Days are Here Again.

If the Hamilton football team had to pick a theme song for its season-opening game against Middleville on Thursday, Aug. 25, that might have been it.

After a three-year absence from the sidelines, Chris Myers returned to reclaim the coaching duties for the Hawkeyes and led his team to a 41-27 victory over the host Trojans.

Hamilton won a total of four games—one by forfeit—in the three seasons without Myers at the helm. In his last season with the Hawkeyes in 2012, the team made it to the second round of the playoffs.

Not that Myers was about to toot his own horn.

“I’m just so happy for the kids,” he said. “They earned this. They worked hard to get to this point.”

But one game doesn’t make a season, a fact of which Myers is well aware.

“We have a long way to go,” he said.

The Hamilton players gathered around their coach following the game to hear him tell them two key things.

“One, we’ve got to get better,” Myers said. “Two, we have to stay focused.”

Hamilton certainly appeared focused early in the game, especially on the defensive side.

The Hawkeyes quickly took control of the game early on two first-quarter fumble recoveries by Tyler Geurink and Teghan McMahon. Those recoveries resulted in a 28-yard touchdown run by Kaleb Moore and Keaton Mudd’s 31-yard scoring pass to Sawyer McMahon.

With Hamilton’s offensive line of Tyler Eding, Brandon VandeVusse, Seth Buresh, Brady Eding and Derek Gentry opening up huge holes, the Hawkeyes rushed out to a commanding 33-13 lead.

“Our entire line did a great job,” Mudd said. “I can’t say enough about them.”

Junior Trenton Lane, who replaced the injured Kyle Brinkhuis in Hamilton’s starting backfield, rushed for two touchdowns and finished his first varsity game rushing for 241 yards on 17 carries.

“Kyle Brinkhuis, who was labeled to start, suffered a quad this week in practice and wasn’t able to play,” Myers noted.

Myers obviously liked the way Lane performed, especially his quickness.

“The kid is fast,” Myers said.

Mudd also rushed for a pair of touchdowns, finishing with 124 yards on eight carries.

“To win tonight was amazing,” Mudd said. “Not only for the players, the coaches and the parents, but for the entire community.”