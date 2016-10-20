Hamilton suffers third straight loss after falling to Unity Christian

One more win.

That’s all that the Hamilton football team needs for an automatic berth to the 2016 state playoffs.

It was that way after the Hawkeyes won their first five games. And it remained that way after Hudsonville Unity Christian handed coach Chris Myers’ outfit their third straight loss with a 47-20 setback on Friday, Oct. 14.

“We need to regroup and get some of our confidence back,” Myers said several minutes after the visiting Crusaders secured the win.

Justin Stezowski, a senior wide receiver, feels good about the Hawkeyes’ chances of advancing to postseason action in their regular-season finale against Sparta on Oct. 20.

“We’ll figure it out in practice next week,” said Stezowski, who caught two of Keaton Mudd’s passes for 33 yards. “We just need to get back to playing Hamilton football.”

Myers agreed.

“We’re in a little fog right now, but we’ll be okay,” Myers said.

Of Unity’s 483 total yards, 452 came on the ground.

“We didn’t wrap up. We missed a lot of tackles,” Myers said. “We needed to be more disciplined and focused.”

Unity, which dressed only 18 healthy players, stunned the large crowd by scoring on its first play from scrimmage, a 65-yard run by quarterback Mitchell Dykstra.

The Hawkeyes quickly answered when their talented signal caller Mudd took it 52 yards to the house for six points.

But it was all the Crusaders after that.

