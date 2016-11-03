Hamilton cross country teams compete at regionals

Thanks to its performance at the Division 2 regional in Buchanan on Saturday, Oct. 29, the Hamilton boys’ cross country team will be making the trip to the Michigan International Speedway for the state finals.

A trio of Hawkeye girls will join them.

The Hamilton boys’ team finished with 80 to earn runner-up honors behind the 40-point total amassed by winner Coldwater.

St. Joseph is the third and final boys’ squad to earn a trip to the finals with 114 points.

On the girls’ side, Hamilton finished one spot out of a qualify berth, placing fourth with 123 points.

But the threesome of Erika Freyhof, Audrey Freyhof and Ellen Young all earned All-Regional recognition with their top-15 finishes, meaning they qualified for the finals as individuals.

Only St. Joe had has many as three runners place in the top 15 in the girls’ race.

Erika Freyhof ran an 18:39 to finish second to Holland Christian’s Kayla Windemuller, who posted an 18:16.

Audrey Freyhof was seventh at 20:21, while Young placed 11th at 20:42.

For the Hamilton boys, Caleb Topp (17:15) and Cayden O’Brien (17:17) each earned All-Regional accolades by finishing 12th and 13th, respectively.

Colton O’Brien came within 1.4 seconds of giving Hamilton a third All-Regional recipient, as he ended up 16th at 17:27.2.

Luke Koopman (18th at 17:33) and Trenton Peters (21st at 17:59) were the final two scoring runners for the Hawkeyes.

Allegan’s Nate Passorelli will represent his team as an individual after finishing ninth at 17:01. The Tigers placed seventh as a team with 220 points.

Division 3 at Allendale

Hopkins sophomore Laura Velderman ran a 19:08 to win the Division 3 regional at Allendale on Saturday, Oct. 29.

That winning effort helped propel the Vikings to a second-place showing with 100 points, thereby earning Hopkins a place in the state finals.

Calvin Christian won the race with 51 points.

Fellow sophomores Jasmine Fisher (eighth at 20:14) and Emma Helder (15th at 20:37) joined Velderman in securing All-Regional honors.

Madison Snoeyink was 24th at 21:28, while Gracie Beckwith with 52nd at 23:30 for Hopkins.

In the boys’ race, Hopkins placed seventh with 166 points.

Sophomore Dan Rausch and junior Ethan Nagel turned in respective 12th and 13th-place showings to earn a trip to the state finals as individuals. Rausch ran a 17:10, with Nagel checking in at 17:15.

