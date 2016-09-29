Hamilton boys place second at invitational

Hamilton senior Erika Freyhof proved to be one of the top individuals in the Cougar Division of the Cougar-Falcon Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 24, while the Hamilton boys proved to be one of the top teams.

Freyhof finished runner-up in the girls’ race, posting a season-best of 18:12. The Hawkeye boys’ team, meanwhile, ended up with 92 points to place second behind Grand Rapids Christian’s winning score of 22.

No Hamilton boy finished in the top 10, as Luke Koopman was the top placer at 13th with a time of 17:16.

But all five of the Hawkeyes’ scoring runners were in the top 24, helping them to their runner-up showing.

Trenton Peters was 17th at 17:22, with Caleb Topp one spot behind at 17:23. Cayden O’Brien was 20th at 17:34 and Colton O’Brien came in 24th at 17:50.

The Hamilton girls placed eighth with 186 points.

Audrey Freyhof was the Hawkeyes’ second runner, placing 14th at 20:06. Maya Klanderman (53rd at 22:21), Kim Sikkema (54th at 22:47) and Rachel Raak (63rd at 23:46) rounded out the scoring for Hamilton.

