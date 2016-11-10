Freyhof, Veen finish in top four at state finals

A pair of Allegan County runners were among the top four finishers at the Division 2 girls’ cross country state final.

Hamilton senior Erika Freyhof placed third with a time of 18:32, while Plainwell freshman Makenna Veen was one place behind her with a time of 18:44.

Freyhof entered the race as the defending state champion before being dethroned by Holland Christian’s Kayla Mindemuller, who posted a winning time of 18:06 after finishing runner-up last season. St. Joseph’s Anna Fischer was second at 18:30.

Freyhof’s sister Audrey, a junior, also competed in the race, as did Hamilton freshman Ellen Young. Audrey Freyhof was 136th at 20:59, while Young came in 153rd at 21:08.

In the Division 2 boys’ race, Hamilton competed as a team and placed 14th with 372 points. Junior Luke Koopman was the Hawkeyes’ top runner, coming in 63rd at 16:52.

Senior Caleb Topp also finished among the top 100 runners, crossing the finish line in 94th place at 17:08.

Allegan senior Nate Passorelli closed out his career by finishing 120th with a time of 17:21.

In Division 3, the Hopkins girls came away with a 16th-place showing with 423 points. Sophomore Jasmine Fisher earned All-State honors—which goes to the top 30 finishers—by virtue of her 21st-place finish of 19:43.

Hopkins also had two individual participants in the boys’ race in sophomore Dan Rausch and junior Ethan Nagel. Rausch was 72nd at 17:26 and Nagel was 86th at 17:32.

