Allegan grad Shaw qualifies for nationals

Jessica Shaw felt she raced to perfection in the Great Lakes Regional Championship at the West Ottawa Golf Club on Saturday, Nov. 12.

As a result, she will represent Albion College as an individual in the NCAA Division III Championship for the third time.

The senior from Allegan ran a relaxed race with the leaders and finished third in the race. Shaw completed the 6K course in 21.41.8, finishing 30 seconds behind individual champion Erin Herrmann of Hope College.

“I did exactly what coach (Derick Lawrence) wanted,” Shaw said in reviewing her race. “I got out hard, but then I relaxed and was invisible to the lead pack just sitting in seventh place through the first mile. I kept moving up and the next thing I knew I was in fourth. I kept my eyes up, flew down the last 800 meters, and saw my mom bawling with excitement. It was the best moment of my entire life. It was such a great day to be a Brit.

“Every adversity from all four years was worth it in that moment, now I’m focused on next week and becoming an All-American,” Shaw added. “I know I can get into the top 35.”

Shaw, who finished 52nd at the NCAA meet last year, will compete at E.P. Tom Sawyer Park in Louisville, Ky., on Saturday, Nov. 19.