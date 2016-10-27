Allegan ends 28-game losing skid

Ding dong, the streak is dead.

The 28-game losing streak that the Allegan football team carried into its season-finale against South Haven on Friday, Oct. 21, that is.

Scoring all their points in the middle two quarters, the Tigers took a 16-0 lead to halftime and held off a late South Haven charge to post the 22-18 victory.

“This win meant a lot not only to our players, but also their parents, the school, our staff and everyone that has been involved in the process of turning this around,” Allegan coach Josh Lucas said.

The win is the first for Allegan since upending Comstock 28-12 on Oct. 11, 2013.

“With all the work we put in during the off-season, this puts some validity to that hard work,” Lucas said. “It shows them that what we are doing and what we are asking them do is working. We are still a long ways away from where we need to be, but this win is huge going into our off-season because the kids finally believe that they can do it.”

Following a scoreless opening quarter, the Tigers built some momentum in the second stanza with a pair of touchdowns.

Allegan’s first trip to the end zone came on a 46-yard pass from Chris Hitchcock to Damyon Wedge with 9:36 remaining before halftime. The conversion run from Cameron Day made it an 8-0.

That was just the start of a big game for Day, who racked up a season-best 144 yards on 26 carries.

One of those carries went for a 4-yard touchdown with 5:24 left to play in the second quarter. Day then made good on the conversion run again to give Allegan its 16-0 lead.

That lead stood at 16-6 entering the fourth quarter following a 17-yard scoring run from South Haven’s Kendall Cunningham late in the third stanza. A 75-yard scoring pass from Faylin Goodwin to Caleb Ford less than a minute into the final quarter further cut into Allegan’s lead, making it 16-12.

But Day was there to save the day, finding the end zone on a 15-yard run with 3:47 remaining to give the Tigers some breathing room at 22-12.

