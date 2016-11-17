Allegan’s Ellis receives honor from USTA

The United States Tennis Association announced its 2016 No-Cut Coach All-Star Team.

Allegan’s Gary Ellis was among the honorees.

The No-Cut Coach All-Star Team recognizes 10 exceptional middle-and-high-school coaches throughout the nation who implement a “no-cut” policy, which welcomes all interested students to be a part of their school’s tennis team.

Ellis, 64, has been teaching tennis for 44 years in Allegan. A former tennis player at Western Michigan University, he has coached thousands of players during his tenure with the Tigers.

This year, five of the 12 varsity players he coached on the varsity boys’ tennis team were second-generation players as Ellis previously coached their parents.

“All of the coaches we have chosen to honor this year play a critical role not only in the development of student-athletes throughout the year, but in the success of No-Cut Tennis and the sport of tennis as a whole,” said Glenn Arrington, Director, USTA High School Tennis. “Each and every one of these coaches foster inclusion and continue to help shape today’s youth into well-rounded student athletes.”

Since 2006, more than 4,000 tennis coaches nationwide have made a commitment to offering a no-cut policy, with some programs including more than 100 team members on a high school team. The coaches of these teams serve as positive role models and make a difference by spending the extra time and effort to ensure that young players experience the fun and fulfillment of playing tennis and participating in a school sport.

The No-Cut Coach All-Star Team was established in 2013. Coaches are nominated by their respective USTA Section.

To qualify for the USTA No-Cut All-Star Team, coaches must be currently implementing a no-cut policy on their tennis teams and be currently registered with the USTA as a “no-cut” coach. Additionally, each candidate must have at least five years of experience coaching tennis.

