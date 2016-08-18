Home / News / Miss Allegan County to be crowned Aug. 20

Miss Allegan County to be crowned Aug. 20

August 18, 2016 - 11:01

Fifteen are competing this year for the titles of Miss Lakeshore, Miss Allegan County and Miss Allegan County’s Outstanding Teen this weekend.

The Miss Allegan County/Miss Lakeshore Scholarship Pageant will be Saturday, Aug. 20, at 6 p.m. at Hamilton High School, 4911 136th Ave.

The pageant is an official preliminary of the Miss Michigan Pageant; winners of the Miss Allegan County and Miss Allegan County’s Outstanding Teen titles will go on to compete in June 2017 in Muskegon. That, in turn, is part of the Miss America Scholarship program.

Tickets cost $15 and are available at the door.

This is the second year the nonprofit pageant has been in Hamilton. Money it raises is given out in scholarships, according to the program’s executive director, Judy Griffin.

