August 2016 primary election results (unofficial)
State Rep. Mary Whiteford won the Republican nomination to the 80th House District in the Aug. 2 primary.

August 2016 primary election results (unofficial)

August 3, 2016 - 10:03

Here are the unofficial results of the Aug. 2, 2016, primary in Allegan County. All but the race for the 72nd District of the Michigan House of Representatives were obtained from Allegan County's website, www.allegancounty.org. The 72nd District numbers were obtained from the Michigan Secretary of State's website, www.michigan.gov/sos/.

These results cover only contested races. Information about write-in candidates will be posted as details are made available.

 

Michigan House of Representatives

 

District 72

Democrat

   683   Dick Cunningham

1,223   Steve Shoemaker

Republican

   646   Robert Coughlin

1,555   Ryan Gallogly

1,367   Bill Hirsch

2,257   Steve Johnson

1,748   Tony Noto

 

District 80

Republican

2,521   Abigail Nobel

7,258   Mary Whiteford, incumbent

 

Allegan County

 

County Clerk and Register of Deeds

Republican

4,116   Jon C. Campbell

7,426   Bob Genetski

 

Allegan County Board of Commissioners

District 3

Republican

   787   Mark Heather

1,070   Max Thiele, incumbent

District 6

Republican

814   Gale Dugan

778   Bill Sage

 

Public schools

Allegan Public Schools

18-mill operating millage, two years, non-homestead

yes 1,487  /  no 744

 

Hopkins Public Schools

18-mill operating millage, five years, non-homestead

yes 853  /  no 479

 

Martin Public Schools

$17.6 million bond proposal

yes 458  /  no 260

 

Library

Allegan District Library

Proposal for improviements, 0.95 mill, 30 years

yes 1,309  /  no 928

 

Cities and Townships

 

Allegan Township

Republican

Board Trustees (vote for 2)

263   Earl Duryea Bender

339   Jim Connell

248   Laree Waanders

 

Road improvements, 1 mill, four years

yes 535  /  no 160

Fire protection, 0.5 mill, four years

yes 550  /  no 147

 

Casco Township

Parks and recreation, 0.25 mill, five years

yes 179  /  no 77

Road work, 1.464 mills, five years

yes 200  /  no 59

 

Cheshire Township

Road work, 2 mills, six years

yes 127  /  no 64

 

Clyde Township

Fire protection, 2 mills, four years

yes 123  /  no 27

Road improvement, 2 mills, four years

yes 121  /  no 29

Ambulance service, 0.5 mill, four years

yes 120  /  no 30

 

Dorr Township

Republican

Township Supervisor

892   Jeffrey Miling, incumbent

404   Patty Senneker

Township Clerk

539   Brian Boot, incumbent

745   Debbie Sewers

 

Fire department equipment, 0.5 mill, five years

yes 842  /  no 653

Road improvement, 3 mills, five years

yes 770  /  no 735

 

Fillmore Township

Fire protection and first response, 1.9099 mills, five years

yes 311  /  no 57

Road repair and maintenance, 2.6067 mills, five years

yes 301  /  no 68

Additional road repair and maintenance, 0.5 mill, four years

yes 196  /  no 173

 

Ganges Township

Fire protection, 0.75 mill, four years

yes 302  /  no 74

Ambulance services, 0.3 mill, four years

yes 317  /  no 59

Road work, 1.5 mills, five years

yes 298  /  no 78

 

Gun Plain Township

Recycling surcharge, $36, five years

yes 410  /  no 132

 

Heath Township

Recycling surcharge, $36, five years

yes 228  /  no 90

 

Hopkins Township

Republican

Township Treasurer

  85   Kathy Laseur

196   Sandra Morris, incumbent

 

Recycling surcharge, $36, five years

yes 185  /  no 130

Road improvements, 2 mills, four years

yes 201  /  no 115

 

Laketown Township

Fire protection, road work, bicycle path and drain work, 2 mills, four years

yes 1,033  /  no 419

 

Lee Township

Road construction and maintenance, 2 mills, three years

yes 79  /  no 49

 

Leighton Township

Republican

Township Supervisor

423   Steven Craig Deer, incumbent

246   Dianna M. Moore

Township Trustee (vote for 2)

406   Brian Bonnema, incumbent

500   John Hooker, incumbent

247   Matt Vander Eide

 

Recycling surcharge, $36, five years

yes 384  /  no 293

 

Martin Township

Recycling surcharge, $36, five years

yes 329  /  no 179

 

Manlius Township

Republican

Township Supervisor

273   Jo Ann Csapos

177   Lowell A. Winne Jr.

Township Trustee (vote for 2)

303   Thomas Nolan, incumbent

There were also a total of 284 write-in votes. As details become available about who those votes went to, we will share them here. Incumbent trustee Dave Kempker and Susan Ooms filed as write-ins.

 

Monterey Township

Republican

Township Supervisor

146   Nevin P. Cooper-Keel, incumbent

289   Henry J. Reinart

 

Road work, 5 mills, four years

yes 244  /  no 130

 

City of Otsego

Police and fire protection, 2 mills, 10 years

yes 272  /  no 185

 

Otsego Township

Recycling surcharge, $36, five years

yes 430  /  no 194

 

Overisel Township

Fire protection, 1 mill, four years

yes 277  /  no 74

Police protection, 0.4 mills, four years

yes 249  /  no 100

 

Salem Township

Republican

Township Clerk

246   Ashley Brower

294   Betty Brower, incumbent

Township Trustee (vote for 2)

341   Randy C. Boyles, incumbent

159   Steven M. Deyarmond

426   Donald Sebright, incumbent

 

Recycling surcharge, $36, five years

yes 322  /  no 224

 

Saugatuck Township

Republican

Township Supervisor

120   Randy Brink

164   Jon Phillips

 

Recycling surcharge, $36, five years

yes 211  /  no 245

Cemetary work, 0.224 mill, five years

yes 308  /  no 150

 

Trowbridge Township

Republican

Township Treasurer

115   Jeanne Folkert

170   Cindi Kurtz

 

Road improvement, 2.5 mills, five years

yes 253  /  no 123

 

Watson Township

Dust control, 0.9914 mill, four years

yes 151  /  no 98

 

City of Wayland

Recycling surcharge, $36, five years

yes 225  /  no 109

