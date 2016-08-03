August 2016 primary election results (unofficial)

Here are the unofficial results of the Aug. 2, 2016, primary in Allegan County. All but the race for the 72nd District of the Michigan House of Representatives were obtained from Allegan County's website, www.allegancounty.org. The 72nd District numbers were obtained from the Michigan Secretary of State's website, www.michigan.gov/sos/.

These results cover only contested races. Information about write-in candidates will be posted as details are made available.

Michigan House of Representatives

District 72

Democrat

683 Dick Cunningham

1,223 Steve Shoemaker

Republican

646 Robert Coughlin

1,555 Ryan Gallogly

1,367 Bill Hirsch

2,257 Steve Johnson

1,748 Tony Noto

District 80

Republican

2,521 Abigail Nobel

7,258 Mary Whiteford, incumbent

Allegan County

County Clerk and Register of Deeds

Republican

4,116 Jon C. Campbell

7,426 Bob Genetski

Allegan County Board of Commissioners

District 3

Republican

787 Mark Heather

1,070 Max Thiele, incumbent

District 6

Republican

814 Gale Dugan

778 Bill Sage

Public schools

Allegan Public Schools

18-mill operating millage, two years, non-homestead

yes 1,487 / no 744

Hopkins Public Schools

18-mill operating millage, five years, non-homestead

yes 853 / no 479

Martin Public Schools

$17.6 million bond proposal

yes 458 / no 260

Library

Allegan District Library

Proposal for improviements, 0.95 mill, 30 years

yes 1,309 / no 928

Cities and Townships

Allegan Township

Republican

Board Trustees (vote for 2)

263 Earl Duryea Bender

339 Jim Connell

248 Laree Waanders

Road improvements, 1 mill, four years

yes 535 / no 160

Fire protection, 0.5 mill, four years

yes 550 / no 147

Casco Township

Parks and recreation, 0.25 mill, five years

yes 179 / no 77

Road work, 1.464 mills, five years

yes 200 / no 59

Cheshire Township

Road work, 2 mills, six years

yes 127 / no 64

Clyde Township

Fire protection, 2 mills, four years

yes 123 / no 27

Road improvement, 2 mills, four years

yes 121 / no 29

Ambulance service, 0.5 mill, four years

yes 120 / no 30

Dorr Township

Republican

Township Supervisor

892 Jeffrey Miling, incumbent

404 Patty Senneker

Township Clerk

539 Brian Boot, incumbent

745 Debbie Sewers

Fire department equipment, 0.5 mill, five years

yes 842 / no 653

Road improvement, 3 mills, five years

yes 770 / no 735

Fillmore Township

Fire protection and first response, 1.9099 mills, five years

yes 311 / no 57

Road repair and maintenance, 2.6067 mills, five years

yes 301 / no 68

Additional road repair and maintenance, 0.5 mill, four years

yes 196 / no 173

Ganges Township

Fire protection, 0.75 mill, four years

yes 302 / no 74

Ambulance services, 0.3 mill, four years

yes 317 / no 59

Road work, 1.5 mills, five years

yes 298 / no 78

Gun Plain Township

Recycling surcharge, $36, five years

yes 410 / no 132

Heath Township

Recycling surcharge, $36, five years

yes 228 / no 90

Hopkins Township

Republican

Township Treasurer

85 Kathy Laseur

196 Sandra Morris, incumbent

Recycling surcharge, $36, five years

yes 185 / no 130

Road improvements, 2 mills, four years

yes 201 / no 115

Laketown Township

Fire protection, road work, bicycle path and drain work, 2 mills, four years

yes 1,033 / no 419

Lee Township

Road construction and maintenance, 2 mills, three years

yes 79 / no 49

Leighton Township

Republican

Township Supervisor

423 Steven Craig Deer, incumbent

246 Dianna M. Moore

Township Trustee (vote for 2)

406 Brian Bonnema, incumbent

500 John Hooker, incumbent

247 Matt Vander Eide

Recycling surcharge, $36, five years

yes 384 / no 293

Martin Township

Recycling surcharge, $36, five years

yes 329 / no 179

Manlius Township

Republican

Township Supervisor

273 Jo Ann Csapos

177 Lowell A. Winne Jr.

Township Trustee (vote for 2)

303 Thomas Nolan, incumbent

There were also a total of 284 write-in votes. As details become available about who those votes went to, we will share them here. Incumbent trustee Dave Kempker and Susan Ooms filed as write-ins.

Monterey Township

Republican

Township Supervisor

146 Nevin P. Cooper-Keel, incumbent

289 Henry J. Reinart

Road work, 5 mills, four years

yes 244 / no 130

City of Otsego

Police and fire protection, 2 mills, 10 years

yes 272 / no 185

Otsego Township

Recycling surcharge, $36, five years

yes 430 / no 194

Overisel Township

Fire protection, 1 mill, four years

yes 277 / no 74

Police protection, 0.4 mills, four years

yes 249 / no 100

Salem Township

Republican

Township Clerk

246 Ashley Brower

294 Betty Brower, incumbent

Township Trustee (vote for 2)

341 Randy C. Boyles, incumbent

159 Steven M. Deyarmond

426 Donald Sebright, incumbent

Recycling surcharge, $36, five years

yes 322 / no 224

Saugatuck Township

Republican

Township Supervisor

120 Randy Brink

164 Jon Phillips

Recycling surcharge, $36, five years

yes 211 / no 245

Cemetary work, 0.224 mill, five years

yes 308 / no 150

Trowbridge Township

Republican

Township Treasurer

115 Jeanne Folkert

170 Cindi Kurtz

Road improvement, 2.5 mills, five years

yes 253 / no 123

Watson Township

Dust control, 0.9914 mill, four years

yes 151 / no 98

City of Wayland

Recycling surcharge, $36, five years