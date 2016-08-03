August 2016 primary election results (unofficial)
Here are the unofficial results of the Aug. 2, 2016, primary in Allegan County. All but the race for the 72nd District of the Michigan House of Representatives were obtained from Allegan County's website, www.allegancounty.org. The 72nd District numbers were obtained from the Michigan Secretary of State's website, www.michigan.gov/sos/.
These results cover only contested races. Information about write-in candidates will be posted as details are made available.
Michigan House of Representatives
District 72
Democrat
683 Dick Cunningham
1,223 Steve Shoemaker
Republican
646 Robert Coughlin
1,555 Ryan Gallogly
1,367 Bill Hirsch
2,257 Steve Johnson
1,748 Tony Noto
District 80
Republican
2,521 Abigail Nobel
7,258 Mary Whiteford, incumbent
Allegan County
County Clerk and Register of Deeds
Republican
4,116 Jon C. Campbell
7,426 Bob Genetski
Allegan County Board of Commissioners
District 3
Republican
787 Mark Heather
1,070 Max Thiele, incumbent
District 6
Republican
814 Gale Dugan
778 Bill Sage
Public schools
Allegan Public Schools
18-mill operating millage, two years, non-homestead
yes 1,487 / no 744
Hopkins Public Schools
18-mill operating millage, five years, non-homestead
yes 853 / no 479
Martin Public Schools
$17.6 million bond proposal
yes 458 / no 260
Library
Allegan District Library
Proposal for improviements, 0.95 mill, 30 years
yes 1,309 / no 928
Cities and Townships
Allegan Township
Republican
Board Trustees (vote for 2)
263 Earl Duryea Bender
339 Jim Connell
248 Laree Waanders
Road improvements, 1 mill, four years
yes 535 / no 160
Fire protection, 0.5 mill, four years
yes 550 / no 147
Casco Township
Parks and recreation, 0.25 mill, five years
yes 179 / no 77
Road work, 1.464 mills, five years
yes 200 / no 59
Cheshire Township
Road work, 2 mills, six years
yes 127 / no 64
Clyde Township
Fire protection, 2 mills, four years
yes 123 / no 27
Road improvement, 2 mills, four years
yes 121 / no 29
Ambulance service, 0.5 mill, four years
yes 120 / no 30
Dorr Township
Republican
Township Supervisor
892 Jeffrey Miling, incumbent
404 Patty Senneker
Township Clerk
539 Brian Boot, incumbent
745 Debbie Sewers
Fire department equipment, 0.5 mill, five years
yes 842 / no 653
Road improvement, 3 mills, five years
yes 770 / no 735
Fillmore Township
Fire protection and first response, 1.9099 mills, five years
yes 311 / no 57
Road repair and maintenance, 2.6067 mills, five years
yes 301 / no 68
Additional road repair and maintenance, 0.5 mill, four years
yes 196 / no 173
Ganges Township
Fire protection, 0.75 mill, four years
yes 302 / no 74
Ambulance services, 0.3 mill, four years
yes 317 / no 59
Road work, 1.5 mills, five years
yes 298 / no 78
Gun Plain Township
Recycling surcharge, $36, five years
yes 410 / no 132
Heath Township
Recycling surcharge, $36, five years
yes 228 / no 90
Hopkins Township
Republican
Township Treasurer
85 Kathy Laseur
196 Sandra Morris, incumbent
Recycling surcharge, $36, five years
yes 185 / no 130
Road improvements, 2 mills, four years
yes 201 / no 115
Laketown Township
Fire protection, road work, bicycle path and drain work, 2 mills, four years
yes 1,033 / no 419
Lee Township
Road construction and maintenance, 2 mills, three years
yes 79 / no 49
Leighton Township
Republican
Township Supervisor
423 Steven Craig Deer, incumbent
246 Dianna M. Moore
Township Trustee (vote for 2)
406 Brian Bonnema, incumbent
500 John Hooker, incumbent
247 Matt Vander Eide
Recycling surcharge, $36, five years
yes 384 / no 293
Martin Township
Recycling surcharge, $36, five years
yes 329 / no 179
Manlius Township
Republican
Township Supervisor
273 Jo Ann Csapos
177 Lowell A. Winne Jr.
Township Trustee (vote for 2)
303 Thomas Nolan, incumbent
There were also a total of 284 write-in votes. As details become available about who those votes went to, we will share them here. Incumbent trustee Dave Kempker and Susan Ooms filed as write-ins.
Monterey Township
Republican
Township Supervisor
146 Nevin P. Cooper-Keel, incumbent
289 Henry J. Reinart
Road work, 5 mills, four years
yes 244 / no 130
City of Otsego
Police and fire protection, 2 mills, 10 years
yes 272 / no 185
Otsego Township
Recycling surcharge, $36, five years
yes 430 / no 194
Overisel Township
Fire protection, 1 mill, four years
yes 277 / no 74
Police protection, 0.4 mills, four years
yes 249 / no 100
Salem Township
Republican
Township Clerk
246 Ashley Brower
294 Betty Brower, incumbent
Township Trustee (vote for 2)
341 Randy C. Boyles, incumbent
159 Steven M. Deyarmond
426 Donald Sebright, incumbent
Recycling surcharge, $36, five years
yes 322 / no 224
Saugatuck Township
Republican
Township Supervisor
120 Randy Brink
164 Jon Phillips
Recycling surcharge, $36, five years
yes 211 / no 245
Cemetary work, 0.224 mill, five years
yes 308 / no 150
Trowbridge Township
Republican
Township Treasurer
115 Jeanne Folkert
170 Cindi Kurtz
Road improvement, 2.5 mills, five years
yes 253 / no 123
Watson Township
Dust control, 0.9914 mill, four years
yes 151 / no 98
City of Wayland
Recycling surcharge, $36, five years
yes 225 / no 109
