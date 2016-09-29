Saugatuck boys take top honors at Cougar-Falcon Invite

After winning the Division 4 state championship last season, the Saugatuck boys’ cross country team has moved to Division 3 this season and has been ranked No. 1 all season.

Defending Division 3 state champ Lansing Catholic, meanwhile, is ranked second behind the Indians.

So Saugatuck coach Rick Bauer must have been ecstatic when his team edged out Lansing Catholic by a 30-45 margin to win the Falcon Division of the Cougar-Falcon Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 24, right?

Well …

“We had a pretty good day, but we know that this win means very little,” Bauer said. “Lansing Catholic was missing their number two runner. Apparently he was at a wedding.

“We talk about Lansing Catholic all the time. The boys were disappointed to learn they weren’t at full strength. We look forward to our next match up at Portage (on Saturday, Oct. 8).”

Still, Bauer was pleased with the performances turned in by his athletes.

All five of Saugatuck’s scoring runners finished in the top 11, highlighted by a winning effort of 16:01 from Zach Pettinga.

Corey Gorgas was third at 16:15, followed by Nick Butch in sixth at 16:48, Keegan Seifert in ninth at 16:52 and Orlando Carrion in 11th at 16:57.

The times by Pettinga and Gorgas were personal bests, while Seifert’s time represented a season best.

“I was really pleased with the effort and race we had,” Bauer said. “I try not to determine if a race was good based on winning or losing. We had a solid day and were able to compete with some of the best programs in the state.”

And Lansing Catholic qualifies as one of those programs.

“It’s going to be a very difficult task of beating them at state finals, but one the guys look forward to,” Bauer said. “The guys understand that Lansing Catholic can make them better. Of course we want to win, but we also want to be the best we can be and often times you need an opponent to bring that out of you.”

On the girls’ side, Saugatuck finished fifth in the Falcon Division with 110 points. Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart was first at 44.

Paisley Sipes ran a season-best 19:42 to lead Saugatuck with an 11th-place showing. Thea Johnson (24th at 20:57), Jillian Vera (28th at 21:00), Judy Joon (30th at 21:10) and Claire Conley (42nd at 22:19) rounded out the scoring for the Indians.

