Saugatuck boys take first at Portage

Throughout the season, sophomore Corey Gorgas has consistently been the No. 2 runner for the Saugatuck boys’ cross country team behind senior Zach Pettinga.

At the Portage Invitational on Saturday, Oct. 8, those roles were reversed.

Gorgas ran a personal best 15:50 to finish third overall in the Division 3 race and lead Saugatuck to the team title with 81 points.

Pettinga placed seventh with a time of 16:11.

All five of Saugatuck’s scoring runners were among the top 32 finishers.

Senior Nick Butch was 13th at 16:38, junior Keegan Seifert was 26th at 16:48 and senior Orlando Carrion was 32nd at 16:57.

All in all, it was enough to make Saugatuck coach Rick Bauer smile.

“I thought the boys ran well and I like the direction we are headed,” he said. “We have not started to cut back in our training yet so we are excited for the future.”

Lansing Catholic placed second with 140 points.

Saugatuck is the top-ranked team in Division 3 after moving up from Division 4, where it won a state title last season. Lansing Catholic is the defending Division 3 state champ.

This is the second time Saugatuck has beaten Lansing Catholic in two head-to-head meetings this season. Lansing Catholic was without its No. 2 runner the first time due to a wedding, while its top runner was out with an injury this time.

For the girls, Saugatuck placed sixth with 223 points in the 41-team field. Lansing Catholic won with 106 points, followed by Traverse City St. Francis with 107 and Benzie Central with 140.

Junior Paisley Sipes was the top performer for the Indians, placing 15th at 19:35.

Sophomore Thea Johnson (24th at 19:54), freshman Jillian Vera (57th at 20:48), sophomore Lily Francis (60th at 20:50) and sophomore Natalie Martinson (67th at 21:02) rounded out the scoring runners for Saugatuck.

