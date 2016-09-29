Indians remain perfect with win over Decatur

The opponent was different.

The result was the same.

For the fifth time in five games, the Saugatuck football team opened up a big first-half lead and cruised to an easy win as it posted the 56-0 victory over Decatur on Friday, Sept. 23.

The Indians have outscored their opponents 271-19 overall and 166-0 in three SAC Valley contests.

“Decatur has a good program with great tradition,” Saugatuck coach Bill Dunn said. “This is a game we were looking at that could be a challenge for our kids, but we rose to the challenge and played a great game.”

As usual, Blake Dunn was at the center of things for Saugatuck.

The senior quarterback ran for four touchdowns and threw for another, finishing with 367 yards of total offense. He also picked off a pass from his defensive end position and returned it 73 yards for a touchdown.

“Blake’s a phenomenal athlete, but he’s also such a great competitor,” Bill Dunn said. “He’s so focused. He has certain goals in mind and he’s going to do everything he can to achieve those goals.”

Blake Dunn started the scoring with a 47-yard run just 1:35 into the game. Following a 3-yard scoring run from teammate Noah O’Shinski, Blake Dunn added his interception return and a 9-yard scoring pass to Jackson Shriver to make it a 28-0 game after one quarter.

The second quarter saw Blake Dunn run for TDs of eight, 12 and 17 yards as the Indians went to halftime holding a 49-0 edge.

“We want to come out and put the pedal to the metal in the first half of each game,” Bill Dunn said. “We work on things in practice and want to come out and execute those right from the start.”

Saugatuck’s final score came with 7:49 remaining on a 5-yard run by Cole Hartman.

