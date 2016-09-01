Dunn bros. lead Indians past Constantine

Growing up, Blake Dunn and younger brother Brad threw a football around with each other countless times.

So when Brad Dunn hauled in a pass from his big bro on Thursday, Aug. 25, it wasn’t really all that unusual. Other than the fact that it occurred in Brad Dunn’s first varsity football game and resulted in a touchdown, that is.

Midway through the second quarter of Saugatuck’s season-opening game with Constantine, senior Blake Dunn found sophomore Brad Dunn for a 35-yard TD as part of the Indians’ 48-6 victory.

Saugatuck coach Bill Dunn was proud of the effort turned in by his two sons and their teammates.

“Our kids played with a lot of energy,” he said. “They played fast and physical and made plays when the opportunity came. (This was a) huge win on the road against a storied program.”

The Saugatuck offense was in mid-season form from start to finish, scoring touchdowns on each of its first seven possessions.

And the Dunn brothers had a hand in six of the TDs.

Blake Dunn rushed for four touchdowns as part of a 227-yard rushing effort on 24 carries. He also completed 5-of-7 passes for 89 yards, giving him 316 total yards of offense.

Brad Dunn, meanwhile, added a 46-yard scoring run in the fourth quarter to close out the scoring. He finished with 59 rushing yards on two carries in addition to catching three passes for 70 yards.

Cole Hartman accounted for the other touchdown, finding the end zone on a 4-yard run in the closing seconds of the opening quarter.

Blake Dunn also led the defensive effort, matching Reece Schreckengust with a team-best 10 tackles. More importantly, he came up with three big plays with Constantine threatening to score with the ball inside the Saugatuck 5-yard line.

Twice Blake Dunn stripped the ball from the Constantine ball carrier—one of which was recovered by Peyton Scogin and the other which was recovered by Ryan Kunkel—to go with an interception in the end zone.

